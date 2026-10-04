The officer has reportedly been relieved from his post and is facing administrative proceedings.

Abrahano said police officers have a duty to uphold the law and protect the public, not intimidate, harass or make people feel unsafe.

He said the incident should remind all officers that wearing the badge carries a high standard of conduct both on duty and in their dealings with the public.

“I will be very clear: do not do bad things. Do not abuse your position. Do not take advantage of the uniform. If you violate the law or the rules, you will be held accountable,” Abrahano said.

He added that the NCRPO will continue enforcing internal disciplinary measures and will not tolerate personnel whose misconduct damages the reputation of the police organization.

Abrahano said the NCRPO’s internal cleansing efforts are aimed at protecting the integrity of the police service and maintaining public trust.

He also reminded commanders and supervisors to maintain discipline within their units and act promptly on complaints against police personnel in accordance with established procedures and due process.