A Chinese national wanted in China for alleged involvement in a telecommunications fraud syndicate, was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Parañaque City on 14 October 2026.

In a belated report by the BI on 2 November 2026, the Bureau stated that the Chinese is allegedly part of a syndicate that defrauded victims of more than 4.73 million renminbi, or approximately US$706,000.

The arrest is aligned with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen law enforcement efforts against foreign fugitives and ensure that the Philippines is not used as a safe haven by individuals wanted for crimes abroad.

In a report to Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado, BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) Chief Rendel Ryan Sy identified the fugitive as Chen Yongzhou, 39, who was arrested in Parañaque City on October 14, 2026.

The mission order was issued for Chen’s arrest following a request from the Chinese Embassy in Manila for his deportation to face criminal proceedings in China.

According to the embassy, Chen is the subject of a criminal detention warrant issued by the Xinzhan Branch of the Public Security Bureau in Hefei, China.

Chinese authorities allege that Chen was involved in a telecommunications fraud syndicate that operated abroad from 2023 to 2024. The group allegedly used voice phishing to target victims in China and induce them to part with their money through fraudulent investment schemes.

"They allegedly used a website called 'WeChat' to make random voice calls and build relationships with victims under the guise of romance. They then persuaded victims to send gold to designated recharge points and invest in a fraudulent platform purportedly linked to the Shanghai Gold Exchange," Sy said.

He added that the scheme allegedly caused victims to lose more than 4.73 million renminbi, equivalent to approximately US$706,000.

BI travel records showed that Chen last arrived in the Philippines in June 2018 as a tourist and had overstayed his authorized period of stay by the time of his arrest.

Chen is currently detained at the Parañaque City Jail in connection with a pending murder case before the Regional Trial Court in the city, which will proceed independently and separately from the deportation proceeding against him.

Commissioner Viado stressed that the Bureau will continue to pursue foreign fugitives and coordinate with international law enforcement partners to ensure that individuals wanted for serious offenses are brought before the appropriate authorities.

"The Philippines must never become a hiding place for foreign fugitives. We will act on requests from our international partners, track down those sought by foreign authorities, and take the necessary legal steps to prevent them from evading accountability. Our borders will not be a shield for those accused of exploiting others through criminal schemes," Viado said.