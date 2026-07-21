The passenger was scheduled to arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 from Doha, Qatar,the evening of the same day—more than nine hours after the alert was detected, providing authorities ample time to prepare an appropriate response.

Upon receiving the alert, APOC immediately coordinated with the BI INTERPOL Unit for verification. Following confirmation of the INTERPOL notice, the BI Anti-Terrorist Group was promptly notified to undertake the necessary operational measures.

The alert was generated through the UN goTravel Advance Passenger Information System deployed by the BI in partnership with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, with the strong support of the Government of Australia. The system enables Philippine border authorities to screen passenger information against international watchlists before travelers arrive in the country.

Personnel from the BI Anti-Terrorist Group intercepted the passenger upon arrival and conducted the necessary investigation.

Based on the received information, the subject was assessed as likely to travel internationally to participate in terrorist activities. Consequently, the foreign national was excluded and denied entry into the Philippines in accordance with existing immigration laws and national security protocols.