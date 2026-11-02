Army deploys troops for Undas in Laguna, Cavite

Army personnel accompanied by a K9 conduct a security patrol as part of measures supporting the observance of Undas in Laguna and Cavite. The 59th Infantry Battalion deployed troops to assist in maintaining public safety during cemetery visits.

The Philippine Army’s 59th Infantry Battalion deployed personnel across municipalities in Laguna and Cavite to support public safety during the observance of Undas.

According to the battalion, soldiers provided security assistance as families visited cemeteries for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

K9 teams also conducted security checks and threat detection operations to help identify potential risks in areas covered by the deployment.

The security measures were intended to maintain peace and order, assist the public and support a safe observance of the annual commemoration, the battalion said.

The Army’s 2nd Infantry Division also reported the deployment through its official Facebook page.