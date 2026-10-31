Home/News/Trick or Treat NEWSTrick or Treat ALAnaly Labor·31 October 2026 · 10:44 PM PHT·3 MIN READ(31 October 2026) Kids are seen happily carrying Halloween baskets and plastic bags for trick-or-treating during the Halloween celebration on Saturday night, 31 October 2026, in Caloocan North. Halloween is an annual celebration observed on October 31 that marks the evening before All Souls’ Day and All Saints' Day. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABORText sizeA−ResetA+SaveANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABORANALY LABOR(31 October 2026) Kids are seen happily carrying Halloween baskets and plastic bags for trick-or-treating during the Halloween celebration on Saturday night, 31 October 2026, in Caloocan North. Halloween is an annual celebration observed on October 31 that marks the evening before All Souls’ Day and All Saints' Day. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABORKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news