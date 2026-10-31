NEWS

Trick or Treat

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

(31 October 2026) Kids are seen happily carrying Halloween baskets and plastic bags for trick-or-treating during the Halloween celebration on Saturday night, 31 October 2026, in Caloocan North. Halloween is an annual celebration observed on October 31 that marks the evening before All Souls’ Day and  All Saints' Day. Photo/Analy Labor

(31 October 2026) Kids are seen happily carrying Halloween baskets and plastic bags for trick-or-treating during the Halloween celebration on Saturday night, 31 October 2026, in Caloocan North. Halloween is an annual celebration observed on October 31 that marks the evening before All Souls’ Day and  All Saints' Day. Photo/Analy Labor

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(31 October 2026) Kids are seen happily carrying Halloween baskets and plastic bags for trick-or-treating during the Halloween celebration on Saturday night, 31 October 2026, in Caloocan North. Halloween is an annual celebration observed on October 31 that marks the evening before All Souls’ Day and  All Saints' Day. Photo/Analy Labor

(31 October 2026) Kids are seen happily carrying Halloween baskets and plastic bags for trick-or-treating during the Halloween celebration on Saturday night, 31 October 2026, in Caloocan North. Halloween is an annual celebration observed on October 31 that marks the evening before All Souls’ Day and  All Saints' Day. Photo/Analy Labor

ANALY LABOR