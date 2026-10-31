EARLY UNDAS VISITORS BEAT CROWDS IN MARIKINA

Home/News/EARLY UNDAS VISITORS BEAT CROWDS IN MARIKINANEWSEARLY UNDAS VISITORS BEAT CROWDS IN MARIKINAALAnaly Labor·31 October 2026 · 5:32 PM PHT·3 MIN READFamilies visit the graves of their departed loved ones at Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Some choose to visit early to avoid the expected crowds during the annual Undas observance. Photo by Analy LaborText sizeA−ResetA+Save(October 31 2026) To avoid crowds few families visit early to their departed loved ones at Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Saturday, October 31, 2026, a day before All Souls’ Day. Photo/Analy LaborKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news