UNDAS RUSH CONTINUES AT QUEZON CITY BUS TERMINAL

Home/News/UNDAS RUSH CONTINUES AT QUEZON CITY BUS TERMINALNEWSUNDAS RUSH CONTINUES AT QUEZON CITY BUS TERMINALALAnaly Labor·31 October 2026 · 3:27 PM PHT·3 MIN READPassengers line up at a bus terminal in Quezon City on Saturday, Oct. 31, as Filipinos head to their home provinces for the long Undas weekend. Travelers prepare to spend time with their families and visit the graves of their departed loved ones in observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.Text sizeA−ResetA+Save(October 31 2026) Passengers queue as they wait for the bus to ride to their Provinces, to spend a long weekend and to visit their departed loved ones, at the Bus terminal in Quezon City on Saturday October 31 2026. Photo/Analy LaborKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news