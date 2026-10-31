Missing college student found safe after six-day search

A 21-year-old college student reported missing in Taguig City was found in San Pablo City, Laguna, on Friday, 30 October, following six days of search operations, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Saturday.

The student, a fourth-year undergraduate at a state university in Laguna and a resident of Barangay Pinagsama, Taguig City, was reported missing by her parents on 25 October.

Her disappearance gained attention on social media after her parents appealed for public assistance during a television interview.

Police traced the student's whereabouts through CCTV footage, social media monitoring and coordination with her family and other law enforcement units.

The Taguig City Police Station, working with the Laguna Police Provincial Office and San Pablo City Police Station, located the student in San Pablo City.

During interviews with the Taguig police Women and Children Protection Desk on 31 October, the student disclosed that family-related difficulties and severe emotional distress had prompted her to leave home.

Police said she also reported previous suicide attempts, prompting concerns about her physical and mental health.

Investigators referred her case to the Taguig City Local Social Welfare and Development Office for assistance.

Her parents, however, opted to bring her directly to a private hospital for immediate medical attention and psychological assessment.

Taguig police assured the family of continued assistance to ensure the student receives appropriate care and protection.

“Every missing-person case deserves immediate attention, thorough investigation, and sustained efforts until the individual is found. Our responsibility does not end with locating a missing person; we must also help ensure that the individual receives the care and protection needed,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also emphasized the importance of family support, understanding and early intervention for individuals experiencing emotional distress.

“Sa ganitong pagkakataon, mahalagang maramdaman ng bawat isa na hindi sila nag-iisa. Hinihikayat natin ang mga pamilya na pairalin ang pag-unawa, makinig sa isa’t isa, at humingi ng tulong sa mga kinauukulan bago pa lumala ang anumang suliranin,” he added.