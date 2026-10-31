Coast Guard tightens maritime security for Undas

The Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon (CGDNWLZN) has stepped up maritime safety and security operations ahead of the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Under Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2026, Coast Guard personnel have been deployed to ports, coastal areas and other strategic locations to assist passengers and beachgoers.

The operation includes increased monitoring of port activities, vessel inspections and coordination with local government units and other agencies to prevent maritime accidents and security incidents.

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Coast Guard stations and substations across Northwestern Luzon are participating in the operation to maintain order and ensure public safety during the holiday period.