Lightning strike kills camper in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 19-year-old camper died after being struck by lightning while setting up a tent with his girlfriend at Cowboys Camp in Mount Kilagas, Barangay Kiliog, Libona, Bukidnon, on Friday afternoon.

Bukidnon Police Provincial Office Director Col. Oliver Sotto Navales said the victim, a resident of Sitio Capad, Macanhan, Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City, had traveled to the campsite with his 18-year-old girlfriend.

His girlfriend, a resident of Sitio Carinugan, Barangay Balulang, Cagayan de Oro City, was unharmed.

According to police, the couple had reached the campsite's reception shelter and were preparing to pitch their tent when lightning suddenly struck the victim as he stood in an open area.

The victim collapsed and began trembling following the strike.