FLOWERS FOR THE DEPARTED

Home/News/FLOWERS FOR THE DEPARTEDNEWSFLOWERS FOR THE DEPARTEDALAnaly Labor·31 October 2026 · 3:32 PM PHT·3 MIN READFlowers are displayed for sale along a street near Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Families traditionally offer flowers at the graves of their departed loved ones as a symbol of remembrance and respect during Undas.ANALY LABORText sizeA−ResetA+SaveANALY LABORANALY LABOR(October 31 2026) Flowers as offerings to the family members who passed away, seen for sale along the street near Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Saturday October 31 2026, a day before All Souls Day celebration. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABORKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news