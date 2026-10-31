NEWS

FLOWERS FOR THE DEPARTED

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

Flowers are displayed for sale along a street near Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Families traditionally offer flowers at the graves of their departed loved ones as a symbol of remembrance and respect during Undas.

Flowers are displayed for sale along a street near Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Families traditionally offer flowers at the graves of their departed loved ones as a symbol of remembrance and respect during Undas.

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ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

(October 31 2026) Flowers as offerings to the family members who passed away, seen for sale along the street near Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Saturday October 31 2026, a day before All Souls Day celebration. Photo/Analy Labor

(October 31 2026) Flowers as offerings to the family members who passed away, seen for sale along the street near Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Saturday October 31 2026, a day before All Souls Day celebration. Photo/Analy Labor

ANALY LABOR