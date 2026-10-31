VP Sara's camp rejects cash delivery claims

The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte has denied fresh allegations involving cash deliveries raised by a man claiming to be a former driver of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Duterte's spokesperson, lawyer Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., dismissed the claims made by the man identified only as alias “Chris.”

“Another day, another tanim witness. They can keep manufacturing allegations, but they cannot fabricate the truth. As before, VP Sara will happily dismantle each allegation with evidence at the proper time,” Panelo said in a social media post Friday.

Panelo also urged journalists to independently verify the allegations rather than simply report them.