BuCor launches virtual Undas visits for inmates

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has launched its Electronic Undas (E-Undas) Program, allowing persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to virtually join their families in observing All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. ordered the implementation of the program, which provides inmates with scheduled electronic communication facilities to connect with their families during Undas.

Through virtual interactions, PDLs can offer prayers, remember departed loved ones and participate in family observances despite being incarcerated.

New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Superintendent C/SSupt. Gary Garcia directed camp commanders to provide electronic communication facilities, establish scheduling systems and ensure eligible inmates have equal opportunities to participate.

The program will operate under strict supervision and existing prison security regulations.

"Maintaining vital family ties and addressing the spiritual needs of our PDLs are essential pillars of their continuing reformation, rehabilitation, and ultimate reintegration into society," Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Catapang led a Mass at the NBP Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 31, to honor deceased inmates buried at the facility.

The cemetery serves as the final resting place of 1,538 PDLs, including 457 whose remains were unclaimed and whose burials Catapang ordered from 2024 onward.

During the observance, Catapang emphasized the bureau's responsibility to honor deceased inmates, particularly those without relatives to visit their graves during Undas.