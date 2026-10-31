SC convicts stepfather of qualified rape of 11-year-old

The Supreme Court (SC) has convicted a man of qualified rape against his 11-year-old stepdaughter, affirming the long-standing legal principle that full penetration is not required to consummate rape.

In a 24-page decision authored by Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier and released on 31 October 2026, the SC Second Division dismissed the stepfather’s appeal and found him guilty beyond reasonable doubt of qualified rape, rejecting his defense of alibi.

The high court underscored that an attempt to insert the penis into the female genitalia necessarily presupposes physical contact between the penis and the labia majora.

In her testimony, the victim said she had known the accused since she was two years old as her mother’s common-law partner. She was later left in the care of her godmother.

When she was 11, she was awakened one night in September 2015 and felt the accused lying beside her. He touched her private parts and kissed her on the lips and down to her neck.

The accused was topless and wearing only shorts. He lowered his shorts, then pulled down the victim’s shorts and underwear.

He touched her vagina and tried to insert his penis. She repeatedly moved away from him, but he persisted and stopped only when her mother entered the house.

Later that year, the accused entered her room on the second floor while her mother was away. He lay beside her, caressed her breasts and vagina, and pressed his penis against her buttocks.

The accused allegedly repeated these sexual advances several times. The abuse stopped when the victim asked her godmother to fetch her from her mother’s house. She tried to tell them about her ordeal, but said they ignored her.

In April 2021, the victim contacted her half-sister and confided in her about the sexual abuse. She asked her half-sister to relay the information to her biological father, whom she had not spoken to in 17 years.

A medico-legal examination found that the victim had sustained hymenal lacerations, prompting the filing of criminal cases for acts of lasciviousness and statutory rape against the accused. He vehemently denied the charges.

The Regional Trial Court found the accused guilty of acts of lasciviousness and sentenced him to up to 16 years in prison. However, it dismissed the statutory rape case due to insufficient evidence of penetration, ruling that the accused had merely rubbed his penis against the victim’s vagina. The Court of Appeals subsequently upheld the ruling.

The SC modified the ruling, convicting the accused of qualified rape instead of acts of lasciviousness. It noted that he was the victim’s stepfather and had moral ascendancy over her.

The court cited the long-settled doctrine that rape is consummated by even the slightest penetration of the labial cleft, regardless of whether contact occurs on its surface or within it.

The high court explained that when an accused intends to engage in sexual intercourse, as may be inferred from circumstantial evidence, an attempt or repeated attempts at vaginal penetration may establish the requisite intent.

It further clarified the meaning of “slightest contact with” or “mere introduction, however slight, into the cleft.” When the penis is directed toward or attempted to be inserted into a woman’s vagina, its tip must, at the very least, make contact with the labia majora. By anatomical necessity, this results in contact with or introduction into the pudendal cleft.

“The doctrine is grounded in the principle that the law protects not merely the internal reproductive organs but the entirety of the female genital structure. The slightest penetration rule ensures that offenders cannot evade liability by claiming that the intrusion was incomplete or that the attempt fell short of full vaginal entry,” the court said.