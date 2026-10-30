ASEAN GIVEAWAYS. Souvenirs produced by Amiananph, which called out CHED and DOE over unpaid orders. The DOE responded 14 hours later, saying its check was ready.

A public complaint appears to have accomplished in just 14 hours what weeks of payment follow-ups allegedly could not, after the Department of Energy (DOE) contacted a local souvenir shop and informed it that a check for its ASEAN-related orders was ready for pickup.

Local shop Amiananph confirmed the development shortly after publicly calling out the DOE and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) over allegedly unpaid souvenir orders.

“The DOE reached out earlier today and said the check is ready for pickup,” the shop said in a text message translated from Filipino.

The response came just hours after Amiananph aired its frustration on social media, claiming CHED had left its obligation unsettled for nine months while the DOE had yet to pay for more than a month.

The shop also clarified that it delivered the DOE’s orders on 4 October after being assured that payment could be expedited within 15 days.

“It has been almost a month. We delivered the items on October 4, but they initially promised that payments could be expedited within 15 days. That's why I accepted the order,” the shop said, translated from Filipino.

The shop flagged both agencies of rushing production of souvenir items for ASEAN-related activities without providing any down payment, only to make collection difficult afterward.

“You rushed us to finish your souvenir items for ASEAN, but collecting payment from you has been extremely difficult. You just keep passing us from one person to another while we wait to get paid,” the shop said in its original post, translated from Filipino.

The complaint comes as the government has earmarked P17.50 billion for the Philippines’ hosting and chairmanship of the ASEAN summits and related meetings in 2026.

Under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, the allocation covers preparations, procurement and operational requirements across participating government agencies, although it remains unclear whether the disputed orders were charged against the ASEAN hosting budget.

Amiananph warned that the delayed payments were affecting its ability to sustain operations and support communities that depend on its business for livelihood, particularly ahead of Christmas.

“We support so many communities. What will happen to them this Christmas? A business cannot move forward when its money is just sitting with you,” it said.

The shop also claimed that other small businesses had encountered similar difficulties collecting payments from government agencies, prompting it to publicly raise the issue.

“I will not allow myself to end up like other small businesses that fought fairly but eventually gave up after repeatedly chasing payments, until they were forced to close down,” it said.

Meanwhile, no similar payment update has been provided regarding CHED’s alleged nine-month outstanding obligation.