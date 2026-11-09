Gasoline prices to drop by P16.80 per liter Tuesday
Motorists are set to receive significant relief at the pumps on Tuesday, 10 November, as gasoline prices are expected to fall by at least P16.80 per liter, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).
The DOE announced Monday that diesel prices would also be reduced by at least P4.10 per liter, while kerosene would see a rollback of at least P3.70 per liter.
The reductions follow a decline in international oil prices amid expectations of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The projected P16.80 gasoline rollback is a sharp reversal from last week's P3.50-per-liter increase. Diesel and kerosene prices were reduced by P1 and P1.90 per liter, respectively, during the previous adjustment.
The DOE said the latest permitted adjustments would cover 10 to 16 November.
However, the actual reductions implemented by fuel retailers may vary, and it remains unclear whether the full gasoline rollback will take effect immediately Tuesday or be implemented in stages.