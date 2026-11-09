(August 05 2026) Traditional Jeepney queuing to gas up at the gas station in Quezon City on Wednesday August 5 2026. The government announced that the P10 fuel subsidy for public utility jeepney and UV express drivers will rise to P12 per liter starting August 15 2026, an additional assistance to the transport sector amid the effects of tensions in the Middle East. Photo/Analy Labor

Motorists are set to receive significant relief at the pumps on Tuesday, 10 November, as gasoline prices are expected to fall by at least P16.80 per liter, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE announced Monday that diesel prices would also be reduced by at least P4.10 per liter, while kerosene would see a rollback of at least P3.70 per liter.

The reductions follow a decline in international oil prices amid expectations of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The projected P16.80 gasoline rollback is a sharp reversal from last week's P3.50-per-liter increase. Diesel and kerosene prices were reduced by P1 and P1.90 per liter, respectively, during the previous adjustment.

The DOE said the latest permitted adjustments would cover 10 to 16 November.