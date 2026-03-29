CHEd-Landbank deals benefit scholars

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) signed two landmark agreements to enhance scholarships and support for agriculture and fisheries students while modernizing related higher education programs.

CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis and Landbank president and chief executive officer Ma. Lynette Ortiz signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) and memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Higher Education Summit 2026 in SMX Clark Convention Center, Pampanga on 12 March.