CHEd-Landbank deals benefit scholars

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) signed two landmark agreements to enhance scholarships and support for agriculture and fisheries students while modernizing related higher education programs.
CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis and Landbank president and chief executive officer Ma. Lynette Ortiz signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) and memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Higher Education Summit 2026 in SMX Clark Convention Center, Pampanga on 12 March.
The MoA gives beneficiaries of the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education and other CHEd programs nationwide access to bank accounts and digital financial services for a secure, timely and transparent disbursement of the aid, according to Ortiz.
“This convergence ensures that scholarships and government support reach students efficiently, while aligning higher education with agricultural development priorities,” Agrupis said.
The MOU is on agri-entrepreneurship and technology business incubators, expansion of Landbank scholarship programs, climate-smart research development, career development, and workforce integration for graduates in agriculture-related fields.