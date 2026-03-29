CHED breaks ground dormitory at a Zamboanga university

Funded under the General Appropriation Act 2026, the dormitory—complete with two elevator units—reflects a deliberate investment in student welfare, made possible through the support of the Department of Budget and Management, CHED, Congress, and local stakeholders.

Once operational, the facility will accommodate 600 students, providing safe and affordable housing alongside shared spaces for learning and community-building. ZPPSU President Nelson Cabral said the dormitory will help their students from the Zamboanga Peninsula and nearby islands to focus on their studies and graduate.

By easing the burdens of housing and travel, the ZPPSU dormitory enables students to focus on their studies while increasing the university’s capacity for inclusive education. This underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that access to education leads to completion—helping more Filipino students stay in school, graduate, and secure a better future.

“Hindi lamang bukas para sa lahat ang mas mataas na edukasyon—dapat ito ay tunay na naaabot at natatapos ng bawat Pilipinong nangangarap,” Agrupis said.