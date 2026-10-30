Occidental Mindoro mobilizes 836 personnel for Undas security

UNDAS SECURITY. Police personnel stand in formation during an assembly in Occidental Mindoro. The provincial police office has mobilized a combined force of 836 police officers, government personnel and civilian force multipliers to strengthen security at cemeteries, transportation terminals and other public areas during Undas 2026.

SAN JOSE, Occidental Mindoro — Security operations across Occidental Mindoro have been reinforced with 836 personnel from the police, government agencies and community support groups as authorities prepare for increased travel and cemetery visits during the Undas holidays.

The Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (OMPPO) said the combined deployment includes 310 police officers, 145 uniformed personnel from other government agencies and 381 civilian force multipliers.

The security contingent will cover cemeteries, churches, transportation terminals, seaports and other public areas expected to attract large numbers of visitors during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Provincial Police Director Col. Ali Jose A. Duterte said the deployment would be maintained from 30 October to 3 November to strengthen police visibility and ensure that assistance is readily available to residents and travelers.

Police assistance desks and checkpoints form part of the security arrangements, while mobile patrols will monitor public areas and major routes.

Authorities are also preparing to use drones for aerial monitoring of large cemeteries, allowing police to observe crowd movements and identify areas requiring additional security attention.

Police Maj. Abdel Azis A. Ombawa said the 310 police officers assigned to the operation represent approximately 81 percent of the province’s police personnel.

The operation involves coordination among police units, other uniformed services, local disaster response offices and community volunteers.

Aside from maintaining peace and order, the deployment is intended to provide immediate assistance during emergencies and help manage the expected increase in pedestrian and passenger traffic.

Police have urged cemetery visitors to remain vigilant, secure their belongings and cooperate with personnel conducting security inspections.

Residents were also advised to report suspicious activities and emergencies through the nearest police assistance desk or the national emergency hotline 911.