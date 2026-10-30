CHED probes supplier’s 9-month unpaid bill claim

Supplier Amianan PH alleged that the Commission on Higher Education's Regional Office IV (CHEDRO IV) had not paid for nine months for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) souvenir items.

"Ilang buwan na po ako nagmamakaawa makasingil lang. Wala kayong ginawa kundi magturuan kung sino ang dapat sisihin," Amianan PH said in a social media post.

In a statement, CHED said it acknowledged the concerns raised by Amianan PH regarding its procurement transaction with CHED Regional Office IV (CHEDRO IV).

"The Office appreciates these concerns being brought to its attention and recognizes the importance of ensuring that suppliers and service providers are treated fairly and that obligations to them are properly fulfilled," the agency said.

CHED said it would review the transaction involving its regional office and vowed to gather information and address immediately any issues identified.

"As this involves a small-value procurement undertaken at the regional level, the transaction does not ordinarily pass through the Office of the Chairperson," the agency said.

"Nevertheless, the Office of the Chairperson will personally ensure that the necessary information is gathered from CHEDRO IV, the circumstances are properly reviewed, and any issues identified are promptly and appropriately addressed," it added.

CHED also encouraged all its suppliers and service providers to bring procurement-related concerns or relevant information to the Office of the Chairperson so that these can be properly reviewed and promptly addressed.

"The Office remains open to receiving such concerns and is committed to ensuring that all parties are treated fairly and that legitimate issues are resolved through appropriate processes," the agency said.