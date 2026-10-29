PAGASA warns of possible flash floods and landslides as holiday travelers prepare for Undas

QUEZON — Residents and travelers in Quezon and Palawan were advised to prepare for possible heavy rainfall on Friday, 30 October, as a shear line and the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) bring unsettled weather to parts of the country ahead of the Undas observance.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located approximately 585 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, as of 3 a.m.

The weather bureau forecast cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Quezon province due to the shear line.

Palawan, meanwhile, is expected to experience similar weather conditions because of the trough of the LPA.

PAGASA warned that moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

Metro Manila, including Taguig, Parañaque, Muntinlupa and Pateros, as well as the rest of CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The agency cautioned that severe thunderstorms could also cause localized flooding or landslides.

Moderate northeasterly winds are expected over Luzon, with coastal waters reaching 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

The weather disturbance comes as passengers begin traveling to their home provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

PAGASA also reported that Super Typhoon In-Fa remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, approximately 2,935 kilometers east of Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

No major weather-related damage, evacuation or transport disruption in Quezon or Palawan had been independently confirmed at the time of reporting.