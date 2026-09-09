The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a heavy rainfall outlook as the southwest monsoon or Habagat continues to affect large parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Occidental Mindoro may experience heavy to intense rainfall, while Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and several provinces in Luzon and the Visayas may see moderate to heavy rains.

The weather agency warned of possible flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas and communities already affected by previous rains.