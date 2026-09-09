The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a heavy rainfall outlook as the southwest monsoon or Habagat continues to affect large parts of Luzon and the Visayas.
Occidental Mindoro may experience heavy to intense rainfall, while Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and several provinces in Luzon and the Visayas may see moderate to heavy rains.
The weather agency warned of possible flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas and communities already affected by previous rains.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Northern and Central Luzon, including Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Nueva Ecija, as well as Occidental Mindoro, from Thursday afternoon, 10 September, to Friday afternoon, 11 September.
Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan may continue to experience moderate to heavy rains on Saturday afternoon, 12 September.
Residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas are urged to monitor local advisories and follow evacuation orders when necessary.