More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Cagayan Valley to secure cemeteries, tourist destinations and other public areas during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, the Police Regional Office 2 (PRO-2) said.

The deployment is part of the region's preparations for Ligtas Undas 2026, with police personnel tasked to provide public assistance, secure major gathering places and help manage traffic to prevent congestion and road accidents.

Public Assistance Desks will also be established at cemeteries, transport terminals, major roads and other crowded areas to provide information and immediate assistance to the public.

Additional police personnel and force multipliers will be deployed to reinforce security, while coordination with local government units will be strengthened to maintain peace and order throughout the holiday period.

PRO-2 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez directed police personnel to perform their duties effectively to ensure a safe and peaceful observance of the annual religious tradition.

“As Undas approaches, we call for unity and cooperation for everyone's safety. We remain steadfast in maintaining peace, but we also need the support of the public,” Rodriguez said.

He also reminded the public to observe existing laws and local ordinances, including restrictions on alcoholic beverages, sharp objects, firearms and other dangerous items inside cemeteries.

The regional police office will likewise enforce applicable regulations on curfews for minors, the use of loud sound systems and gambling in and around cemeteries to prevent disturbances and maintain order.

The measures come as authorities prepare for the expected influx of families visiting cemeteries and memorial parks to remember their departed loved ones.