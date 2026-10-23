PNP deploys 72,500 personnel for Undas 2026

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Friday that police presence is being strengthened nationwide as millions of Filipinos prepare to travel, visit cemeteries, and gather with their families for Undas 2026.

Around 72,500 PNP personnel are being deployed across the country to keep public areas safe and orderly, assist travelers and visitors, manage traffic, and provide immediate assistance during the period of increased public activity.

The deployment places police officers in areas where people are most likely to need assistance, including cemeteries and columbaria, transportation hubs, major roads, places of worship, tourist destinations, checkpoints, and mobile patrol areas.

The PNP has also established 4,980 police assistance desks in cemeteries and columbaria to provide the public with accessible points for seeking assistance and reporting concerns.

The nationwide effort is supported by 16,892 personnel from other government agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and other concerned agencies. Another 51,467 community force multipliers, including barangay tanods, radio groups, and other organizations, are helping strengthen public safety.

This brings the combined deployment of police personnel, partner government agencies, and community force multipliers to about 141,000 nationwide.

Nartatez said the police presence during Undas should be felt not only through visibility but also through their readiness to assist the public.

“Ngayong Undas, ang importante ay alam ng bawat isa na may pulis na malalapitan kung kailangan nila ng tulong. We are not just putting personnel on the ground; we are making sure they are where they are needed most—ready to assist, respond, and keep things orderly. Gusto natin maramdaman ng publiko na nandiyan ang PNP para tumulong,” Nartatez said.

The nationwide deployment covers 5,311 cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria, along with other high-traffic locations. Police personnel are tasked with assisting with crowd movement, traffic concerns, lost persons, emergencies, and other situations that may arise during the observance.

The operation reflects the PNP’s Focused Agenda, particularly its Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), through the deliberate deployment of personnel, closer coordination with partner agencies, and increased police visibility in areas where public safety needs are expected to be greater.

The PNP reminded the public to follow cemetery rules and avoid bringing firearms, weapons, illegal drugs, prohibited alcohol, flammable materials, and other restricted items. Visitors were also urged to remain respectful of fellow cemeterygoers.

Those traveling were advised to secure their homes, check their vehicles before long trips, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or while fatigued, use legitimate transport services, and keep personal belongings secure. Any emergency or suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the nearest police officer or assistance desk.

Nartatez called on the public to cooperate with police and other responders to keep the observance safe and peaceful.