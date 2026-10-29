Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Thursday praised the vigilance of elementary pupils and school authorities after a handgun and a knife were discovered in a classmate's possession in Opol, Misamis Oriental.

The incident occurred on 21 October at Barra Elementary School in Barangay Barra when several pupils noticed a classmate carrying a Swiss knife and immediately informed their class adviser.

School officials inspected the pupil's bag and discovered a .380-caliber pistol, a magazine and five live rounds of ammunition.

The school alerted barangay officials, who coordinated with the Opol Municipal Police Station. Police subsequently took custody of the recovered weapons and launched an investigation.

“This incident proves that real security begins with an alert community long before a police officer enters the campus grounds. When students speak up and school officials act without delay, we turn small observations into lifesaving interventions,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief ordered investigators to determine the firearm's ownership and how it came into the child's possession.

“I have directed the concerned police units to pursue a thorough investigation to establish the firearm’s ownership and determine how it came into the pupil’s possession. We will ensure that all circumstances are examined and that appropriate action is taken if violations of the law are established,” he added.

Police are conducting forensic examinations and tracing the source of the firearm to establish possible accountability.

The PNP is also coordinating with the Department of Education, local government officials, social welfare authorities and the families involved to ensure appropriate intervention while protecting the rights and welfare of the minors.

Nartatez urged students, teachers and parents to immediately report weapons or other potential threats inside schools.