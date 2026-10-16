Teen faces firearms case after bringing gun to school

The Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO-8) said the Catarman Municipal Police Station had referred the investigation records and supporting evidence to the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor for appropriate legal action under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

PALO, Leyte — A 15-year-old student in Catarman, Northern Samar, is facing a firearms case after allegedly bringing his father's pistol to school earlier this month.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday pledged full adherence to administrative sanctions issued against a police officer whose…

Cop dismissed after nephew uses service gun in deadly school shooting

The incident occurred on 1 October at Catarman National High School after a classmate spotted the student carrying a gun and reported it to a teacher, who alerted school officials and police.

Authorities recovered a Remington USA .45-caliber pistol without a serial number, four magazines and 10 rounds of ammunition.

The student reportedly told investigators that the firearm belonged to his father.

Police said the referral followed an assessment by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, which found that the minor acted with discernment.

PRO-8 Director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño said authorities would ensure that the case was handled according to established procedures while protecting the minor's rights and identity.

“We will ensure that this case is handled following established procedures, with due regard for the rights and identity of the minor. We remain committed to fairness, accountability, and the proper administration of justice. This incident should also serve as a warning to all students not to bring firearms to school,” Cardiño said.

He urged the public to report suspicious activities that could threaten student safety.

Firearm security warning

Cardiño also reminded police personnel to properly secure their government-issued firearms following a separate school shooting in Tacloban City.

The National Police Commission recently dismissed a police officer whose service firearm was used by her 14-year-old nephew in a shooting incident at San Jose National High School on 22 June 2026.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to all PNP personnel that possession of a government-issued firearm carries serious responsibility, and any violation of safekeeping protocols shall be met with appropriate administrative sanctions,” Cardiño said.

He stressed that officers who fail to secure their firearms could face disciplinary action.