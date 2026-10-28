Unidentified man shot dead in Sariaya

SARIAYA, Quezon — An unidentified man was found dead with gunshot wounds along a feeder road in Barangay Sto. Cristo here early Wednesday, 28 October, police reported.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. in Purok 7 and was reported to the Sariaya Municipal Police Station at around 2 a.m., according to the police executive summary.

Responding officers found the victim lying on the pavement with gunshot wounds on various parts of his body.

A resident told investigators he heard three consecutive gunshots and saw an unidentified woman running toward his house, shouting that her husband had been shot. The woman subsequently fled the area out of fear, according to the report.

The witness also reported seeing a motorcycle with its headlights off leaving the scene toward Maharlika Highway.

Police are conducting follow-up operations to identify the victim and the person responsible for the shooting. A dragnet operation and assistance from Scene of the Crime Operatives were requested.