Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on Wednesday urged customers to offer drinking water to motorcycle delivery riders as the government prepares additional workplace safety measures amid rising temperatures associated with El Niño.

“‘Yung mga rider natin painumin naman ng isang basong tubig,” Tolentino said during a radio interview on 28 October.

Tolentino said the appeal would be included in a Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) advisory scheduled for release on Thursday, alongside measures aimed at protecting delivery workers from extreme heat.

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“Very comprehensive po ito,” he said.

The advisory will address heat-related illnesses, employers' responsibilities and the need for customers to exercise patience when deliveries are delayed because of weather conditions.

Tolentino said the department would issue further advisories to address occupational health risks associated with El Niño.

He was also scheduled to meet with representatives of sales and retail establishments on Wednesday to discuss measures for protecting workers from extreme temperatures.

Since 23 October, DOLE has issued two labor advisories concerning El Niño, covering the compensability of heat-related illnesses and preventive measures employers should implement to protect workers.