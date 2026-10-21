Delivery riders may soon be allowed to decline orders between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. without facing penalties under proposed workplace safety measures against extreme heat brought by El Niño.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said Wednesday, 21 October, that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is preparing guidelines to protect workers exposed to high temperatures, particularly those whose jobs require prolonged outdoor activity.

Tolentino identified the five-hour period as the hottest part of the day, when workers face increased risks from heat exposure.

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“Magiging bahagi po 'yung 10 to 3 na right to reject ang mga riders,” Tolentino said during a radio interview.

He assured delivery riders that they would not be penalized for refusing orders during the specified hours once the proposed rules take effect.

The Labor secretary is scheduled to meet representatives of delivery platforms on 23 October to discuss the proposed measures.

DOLE is also preparing four labor advisories expected to be released next week, outlining workplace safety requirements during El Niño.

“So napaka-exhaustive 'yung ilalabas natin,” Tolentino said.

The advisories will also address the inclusion of heat-related injuries and illnesses under employees' compensation coverage.

The proposed measures form part of DOLE's efforts to protect workers from extreme temperatures while establishing clearer responsibilities for employers and delivery platforms.