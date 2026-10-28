The Philippines has called for stronger cross-border cooperation against human trafficking as Southeast Asian countries agreed to prioritize victims forced into online scams and other criminal activities.

The call came during the 4th Regional Meeting of Southeast Asian National Anti-Trafficking Committees, held in Cebu from 13 to 15 October 2026.

Organized by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), chaired by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the meeting brought together representatives from 10 Southeast Asian countries to address emerging trafficking threats and strengthen victim protection.

The discussions focused on trafficking linked to fraudulent online recruitment, scam compounds and forced criminality, in which victims are coerced into committing crimes, including online fraud.

According to the meeting report, all 10 participating countries identified trafficking involving forced criminality in scam compounds and technology-enabled exploitation as prevailing regional concerns.

Delegates agreed to prioritize these threats in a coordinated regional awareness campaign.

The discussions also emphasized improving victim identification and national referral mechanisms to ensure that trafficking survivors receive appropriate protection and assistance.

Participants stressed that authorities must carefully assess whether individuals involved in scam operations were coerced into criminal activity before determining their legal responsibility.

They also recognized that the principle of non-punishment for trafficking victims does not provide blanket immunity for criminal offenses.

DOJ Secretary Fredderick Vida called on ASEAN countries to strengthen regional networks and translate their anti-trafficking commitments into concrete measures.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to combating trafficking, particularly the online sexual exploitation of children.

During the three-day meeting, delegates developed a common advocacy framework identifying priority concerns, target audiences and proposed campaign messages.

They adopted the regional message, “One ASEAN, One Action: Stop the Digital Trap. Break the Chains of Human Trafficking.”

National anti-trafficking committees are targeting 12 December 2026 for the campaign's launch across participating countries.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness of deceptive online recruitment, encourage the reporting of suspected trafficking cases and improve coordination among national authorities.