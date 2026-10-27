QCPD arrests man for allegedly posing as police officer in Cubao

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and claiming to be a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at a hotel in Cubao, Quezon City, early Tuesday.

Initial investigation showed that personnel of the Cubao Police Station (PS 7) responded to a report from a hotel security guard regarding a complaint filed by a 54-year-old businessman at around 12:20 a.m.

“The complainant alleged that the suspect, who was wearing a PNP patrol uniform, had repeatedly placed his arm around the complainant’s neck,” the police report said.

“The suspect’s uniform bore the rank insignia of Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS), the surname ‘OSEA,’ and the unit insignia of the Taguig City Police Station,” the report added.

The suspect allegedly claimed to be a CIDG member assigned at Camp Crame but failed to present a PNP identification card.

According to the QCPD, subsequent verification with CIDG personnel reportedly confirmed that no police officer with the rank of PEMS and the surname “OSEA” was assigned to their office, prompting the responding officers to arrest the suspect.