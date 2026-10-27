A teacher from Mindanao has filed an administrative complaint against her police officer partner over allegations of repeated physical abuse spanning nearly nine years.

The complainant, identified only by the alias “Ma’am,” sought the assistance of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) on Tuesday, 27 October, in filing a complaint against Police Cpl. Ricardo J. Silva Jr., who is assigned to Camp Crame.

During a press briefing at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City, Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan vowed to pursue appropriate action against the officer while ensuring due process.

“Hindi natin papayagan ang anumang uri ng karahasan laban sa kababaihan. Sa mga nakararanas ng pang-aabuso, huwag po kayong pumayag na saktan kayo, kahit sa unang pagkakataon pa lamang. Magsumbong po kayo sa awtoridad,” Calinisan said.

He stressed that the commission's efforts to discipline erring police officers extend to those accused of domestic violence.

“Maglilinis po tayo ng pulis. Bawal manakit ang ating kapulisan ng kahit na sino, lalo na po ng kanilang kinakasama o asawa,” he added.

The complainant recounted how she sought assistance after years of alleged abuse, saying a fellow teacher helped connect her with individuals who facilitated her trip to Metro Manila.

She credited NAPOLCOM officials for responding quickly to her request for help.

“Noong isang araw po, akala ko wala nang makaaahon sa akin sa impiyernong kinalalagyan ko,” she said.

The teacher also encouraged other women experiencing domestic violence to seek assistance rather than endure further abuse.

“Sa lahat ng battered women diyan, oras na po para lumabas kayo. Huwag n’yo na pong tiisin,” she said.

“Huwag n’yo nang hintayin na masiraan kayo ng bait, mawala ang mga pangarap n’yo sa buhay, o mawala ang mga pinaghirapan ninyo.”

Silva, who also appeared during the briefing, publicly apologized for his actions.

“Sorry, Hon, sa nagawa ko. Sa mga kabaro ko, huwag n’yo akong tularan. Kung masama man ang loob n’yo, magdasal na lang,” he said.

“Sa lahat ng tao, humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa mali kong nagawa,” he added.

NAPOLCOM said Silva would face administrative proceedings for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.