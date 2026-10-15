The commission announced Thursday, 15 October, that it unanimously found Dela Cruz guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has dismissed Police Corporal Almar Jerome Dela Cruz from the service after finding him administratively liable for physically abusing his live-in partner.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has ordered the dismissal of Police Corporal Simeon Dimaala Suan after finding him guilty of…

“Ang uniporme ay hindi lisensya para manakit o mang-abuso. A police officer who commits violence betrays both the person who trusts him and the public he swore to protect. Walang puwang sa serbisyo ang ganitong asal. The badge is a symbol of duty, not immunity from accountability,” NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said.

The decision was based on CCTV footage, Dela Cruz's statements acknowledging the physical altercation and his public admission of wrongdoing.

Records showed that on 12 March 2026, Dela Cruz repeatedly struck and punched his partner until she lost consciousness.

Investigators also cited an earlier incident in June 2025, when the officer allegedly kicked and verbally abused her.

Although the complainant later submitted an affidavit of desistance, NAPOLCOM stressed that administrative proceedings cannot be terminated through private settlements when substantial evidence establishes liability.

Dela Cruz's dismissal carries additional penalties, including cancellation of his police eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except accrued leave credits, and permanent disqualification from government employment.

Calinisan emphasized that police officers remain accountable for their conduct even outside official duties.

“Kahit maareglo mo pa ’yung complainant mo, kung hindi ka karapat-dapat maging pulis, we won’t think twice about removing you. The fitness of a police officer to wear the uniform is a continuing requirement,” he said.

NAPOLCOM reaffirmed its commitment to removing abusive personnel and enforcing discipline and accountability within the Philippine National Police.