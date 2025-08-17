Bong Go leads Super Health Center turnover in Bukidnon

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated his commitment to public service during the turnover ceremony of the Don Carlos Super Health Center in Barangay New Nongnongan on Friday, 15 August.

“Wala akong ibang iniisip kundi magtrabaho. Agahan ko trabaho, pananghalian trabaho, hapunan trabaho pa rin hanggang sa panaginip trabaho pa rin,” Go said during his remarks.

The senator also emphasized the purpose behind his work in government. "Wala akong ibang inisip kundi trabaho para makapagserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino," he added.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and serves as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has pushed for the funding of Super Health Centers nationwide. According to his office, over 700 such centers have been funded in partnership with fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), and local government units.

Super Health Centers are designed to serve as intermediate health facilities between rural health units and full-scale hospitals. They offer services such as laboratory testing, birthing facilities, outpatient care, dental services, and pharmacies.

“Itong DOH kanilang proyekto itong Super Health Center i-turn over sa local government unit (LGU). Ang LGU na ang mag-o-operate. Isinulong ko ito noong 2021 dahil sa kakaikot sa mga lugar. Maraming mga lugar na walang Super Health Center. Ang mga buntis manganganak na lang sa tricycle dahil sa sobrang layo ng hospital,” Go previously explained.

In Bukidnon, 15 Super Health Centers have been funded across municipalities and cities including Kadingilan, Kitaotao, Malaybalay City, Pangantucan, Sumilao, Kalilangan, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, San Fernando, Talakag, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Valencia, and Don Carlos.

The initiative is part of broader healthcare reforms backed by Go, including Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized one-stop shops to streamline access to government medical and financial assistance. As of 2025, the Department of Health reports 167 operational Malasakit Centers, which have served more than 17 million Filipinos.

In Northern Mindanao, nine Malasakit Centers are operational, including one at Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag.

Go also co-authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty units such as cardiology, nephrology, and oncology services in DOH regional hospitals. In Northern Mindanao, the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro currently houses centers for cardiovascular care, lung care, orthopedics, mental health, neonatal care, infectious diseases, and tropical medicine.