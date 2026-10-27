Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Tuesday denied reports that she was being considered for an appointment to the Supreme Court, saying she had not applied for any position.

“Supreme Court Justice? Si Ante Kler? Hindi ako nag-apply. Wala pong katotohanan 'yan,” Castro said during a briefing in Cagayan de Oro City.

Castro, a litigation lawyer, also declined to speculate on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s choice for the next Chief Justice.

“At kung sinuman ang mapipili ng Pangulo na susunod na Chief Justice ng Supreme Court, ayaw po natin itong pangunahan kung sinuman ang pipiliin. Lahat naman sila ay magaling at namumukod-tangi,” she said.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) concluded its public interviews with applicants for Chief Justice on Monday.

Among those interviewed were Associate Justices Rodil Zalameda, Japar Dimaampao and Jose Midas Marquez.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa were interviewed on 22 October.

The selection process seeks to fill the vacancy to be created by the retirement of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo on 6 November.