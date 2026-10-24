SM City Bataan unveils whimsical Holiday Sweet Soirée Christmas centerpiece

SM City Bataan unveiled its Holiday Sweet Soirée Christmas centerpiece on 23 October 2026, welcoming the Yuletide season with a grand Christmas tree surrounded by oversized teacups and macarons.

According to Public Relations Manager Paula Gayeta, the mall welcomed the holiday season with Holiday Sweet Soirée, a whimsical Christmas centerpiece inspired by a delightful afternoon tea party, complete with playful details, glittering gold accents, and festive hues.

“At the heart of the display stands a magnificent 29-foot Christmas tree, adorned with colorful ornaments and complemented by giant teacups, oversized teapots, and charming macaron-inspired decorations. The combination of pink, teal, red, and gold creates a cheerful and enchanting setting, offering mallgoers a festive backdrop for holiday photos and memorable moments with family and friends,” she said.

The unveiling was attended by City Councilor and Committee on Tourism Chairperson Jowee Nisay-Zabala and Board Member Mylene A. Serrano, chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Tourism, who joined SM City Bataan in welcoming the holiday season.

“Beyond the festive displays, shoppers can also share the joy of giving through SM Besties of Joy 2026, an initiative that supports vulnerable communities across Central Luzon. For ₱380 per pair, shoppers can purchase plushies and help spread happiness to those who need it most. The initiative runs until 25 December, offering another meaningful way to make the Christmas season brighter for others,” she added.