SM City Cauayan in Isabela has unveiled its Christmas installation, Sweet Wonders of Christmas, featuring oversized dessert-themed decorations and a grand Christmas tree designed to bring holiday cheer to shoppers and families.

The installation features oversized doughnuts, cupcakes, ice cream-inspired decorations, festive gift boxes, and colorful holiday accents surrounding a grand Christmas tree. The display offers visitors a backdrop for family photos and gatherings during the holiday season.

Inspired by Filipino Christmas traditions, the centerpiece highlights the importance of spending time with loved ones and celebrating the simple moments that bring families and friends together.

Philip Baysac, mall manager of SM City Cauayan, said the mall aims to remain part of the community's Christmas traditions by providing spaces where families can shop, dine, and celebrate together.

“As one of the country’s most loved malls, we’re proud to be part of your Christmas traditions and to give you more reasons to shop, dine, celebrate, and spend time with the people you love,” Baysac said during the mall's Christmas launch. “This Christmas, we celebrate the magic that connects us all.”

Apart from the holiday display, the mall is also encouraging shoppers to participate in its SM Besties of Joy 2026 campaign, which promotes gift-giving and sharing with children in need.

For P380, shoppers can purchase a pair of Besties bears, keep one, and donate the other to the campaign's beneficiary, Cauayan North Central School's Special Needs Education program.

The bears are available at the Besties of Joy booth at the Cinema Bridgeway, with the campaign running until Dec. 25, 2026.

Through the initiative, shoppers can take part in the mall's Christmas activities while extending the spirit of giving to learners who may benefit from the donations.