SM City La Union has unveiled an underwater-themed Christmas installation featuring a 20-foot holiday tree, coral-inspired decorations and an immersive tunnel experience as the mall ushers in the holiday season.

Dubbed “Coral Wonderland: Dive into a Merry Holiday Adventure,” the display transforms a section of the mall into an ocean-inspired attraction, with colorful coral formations, oversized shells, shimmering pearls and sea-themed ornaments in shades of blue, pink, lavender and turquoise.

The centerpiece features a towering Christmas tree set against a sculpted seashell backdrop and surrounded by coral garden displays. The installation combines marine-inspired elements with traditional Christmas decorations, offering visitors a setting for holiday activities and photographs.

Also read NEWS SM Marikina Twinklewoods launch

An underwater-inspired tunnel also forms part of the attraction, using lighting, reflections, movement and sound to create the impression of traveling through an aquatic environment.

The display draws inspiration from La Union’s coastal identity and its marine ecosystems, including coral reefs and underwater habitats that contribute to the province’s environmental heritage.

Through the installation, SM City La Union aims to highlight the province’s connection to the sea while encouraging appreciation for its natural resources and the importance of protecting marine environments.

The Christmas attraction also adds to the mall’s seasonal offerings for families and visitors looking for holiday activities in the province.