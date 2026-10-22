SM City Tarlac welcomes the season with reindeer wanders and starlit pines Christmas

TARLAC CITY, Tarlac – The spirit of Christmas comes alive at Your Most Loved Mall, SM City Tarlac, with the unveiling of its charming Reindeer Wander and Starlit Pines Christmas centerpiece, bringing warmth, wonder, and festive cheer to shoppers and families this holiday season.

At the heart of the Mall Atrium stands a stunning 34-foot Christmas tree, beautifully adorned with sparkling ornaments and festive accents that reflect the joy and maxed-out experience of the holiday. A giant reindeer creates a cozy, woodland-inspired scene that invites guests to pause, explore, and celebrate the season.

Adding to the enchanting atmosphere are beautifully wrapped gifts, pine trees, and holiday décor that transform the atrium into a welcoming Christmas wonderland.

This holiday season, SM City Tarlac invites everyone to gala to the max, create a meaningful moment with loved ones, and experience the warmth and magic of Reindeer Wander and Starlit Pines.