Ilocos Norte named best tourism-oriented LGU at 2026 ATOP Pearl Awards

Ilocos Norte reclaimed the title of Best Tourism-Oriented Local Government Unit (LGU) in the country at the 2026 Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) Pearl Awards in Ormoc City, marking its third win in the competition.

The province returned to the top spot after several runner-up finishes, according to the provincial government's announcement.

Ilocos Norte also won three other categories and secured two first runner-up finishes, bringing its total recognitions at the awards to six.

The province won Best International Hosting, Best Tourism Souvenir and Best Religious Festival, while placing first runner-up in Best Sports Tourism Event and Best Local Hosting.

The awards recognize local government initiatives and tourism programs that showcase destinations, promote cultural heritage and support tourism development.

The latest recognition highlights Ilocos Norte's efforts to promote its tourism attractions, religious traditions and local products, while strengthening its capacity to host international and domestic visitors.

The provincial government thanked tourism stakeholders and others who contributed to the province's tourism programs, crediting their participation as part of its achievement.