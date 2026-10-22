Three arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Ilocos Norte

Three people were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Solsona and Laoag City on October 21, with police seizing a total of 17.2 grams of suspected shabu, a firearm, ammunition and other items.

In Solsona, two married residents, aged 45 and 46, were arrested during an operation conducted by the Solsona Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office at around 10:35 a.m.

Police said they confiscated three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 8.2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P55,760.

Authorities also seized a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a brown leather pouch, a black Oppo mobile phone and a black Honda Click motorcycle.

In a separate operation in Laoag City at around 1:20 p.m., police arrested a resident of the city and seized seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing nine grams of suspected shabu valued at P61,200.

The operation involved personnel from the Laoag City Police Station, provincial police units, regional intelligence and drug enforcement units, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the 101st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1.

Aside from the suspected illegal drugs, police recovered a .38-caliber firearm, 11 rounds of live ammunition for a .45-caliber firearm and two rounds for a .38-caliber firearm.

Other items seized included a butterfly knife, a stainless-steel tactical knife, a black-and-red toy gun, a pink sling bag, a cigarette box, an open plastic sachet, a black Infinix mobile phone, a disposable lighter and P1,927 in cash.

Police also recovered a genuine P1,000 bill and two P1,000 boodle-money bills allegedly used in the operation.

Both operations were conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1.

Authorities said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the respective operation sites in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.