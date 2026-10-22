DOST launches Northern Luzon technology transfer and innovation summit in Batac

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) launched a two-day technology transfer and innovation summit on 22 October at Batac City, Ilocos Norte, bringing together government officials, researchers, academic institutions and industry leaders to strengthen collaboration and promote the commercialization of research in Northern Luzon.

Hosted by DOST Ilocos Region in partnership with DOST Cagayan Valley and DOST Cordillera Administrative Region, the North Luzon Technology Transfer and Innovation Summit 2026 carries the theme “Strengthening the Academe-Industry-Government Nexus for Innovation and Technology Transfer in Northern Luzon.”

The event features plenary discussions, technology exhibits, a press conference and networking sessions aimed at connecting researchers with businesses and government agencies that can help bring new technologies to market.

Among the officials who attended the opening were DOST Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services Maridon O. Sahagun and Presidential Assistant for Northern Luzon Assistant Secretary Ana Carmela Ventura-Remigio.

They were joined by DOST-NCR Regional Director and TECHGROW Project Leader Romelen T. Tresvalles, DOST Ilocos Region Director Teresita A. Tabaog, DOST Cagayan Valley Regional Director Virginia G. Bilgera, DOST-Cordillera Administrative Region Director Nancy A. Bantog, and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Region 1 Director Stephanie F. Christiansen.

Regional trade officials, local government executives and congressional representatives also attended the gathering.

A key component of the summit is the rollout of the Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship Collaboration and Harmonization of Growing Regional Opportunities on Wealth Creation (TECHGROW), a three-year program designed to strengthen technology transfer capabilities and expand commercialization initiatives among local and state universities and colleges, other higher education institutions, and research and development institutes.

The program seeks to bridge the gap between academic research and industry requirements by helping institutions develop the skills and mechanisms needed to turn research outputs into commercially viable products and services.

Through collaboration among researchers, entrepreneurs and government agencies, TECHGROW aims to create opportunities for local livelihoods and economic development across Northern Luzon.

The summit also showcases technologies, startups and government-supported innovations that could be adopted by industries and communities.