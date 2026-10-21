Ormoc City shines as Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez puts the City of Beautiful People in the tourism spotlight

Ormoc City has taken center stage in the country's tourism industry as it hosts the 2026 Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) National Convention and Pearl Awards from 20 to 22 October.

The three-day gathering brings together tourism officials and industry stakeholders from across the Philippines to discuss tourism development, cultural preservation and initiatives to promote local destinations.

Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez welcomed members of the ATOP National Board during a courtesy visit at the City Mayor's Office on 19 October, ahead of the convention.

The meeting provided an opportunity for tourism leaders to exchange ideas and explore programs that could strengthen tourism development in their respective communities.

City Councilor Kia Mercadal, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, Culture and the Arts, also attended the meeting.

As part of the festivities, Torres-Gomez led the opening of the ATOP Eastern Visayas Expo at SM Center Ormoc on 19 October.

The exhibition features delicacies, agricultural products, handicrafts and other locally produced goods highlighting the region's cultural heritage and entrepreneurial activities.

Joining the mayor during the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Councilors Mercadal and Caren Torres Rama, ATOP Vice President for Visayas Jerick Lacson and SM Center Ormoc CRS Manager Theodino Tagros.

Participating exhibitors include Alto Peak Chocolate Processing, TODOC's Special Native Delicacies, USWAG Artesano Producers Cooperative, Ugmad-Ani Integrated Farm, Ormoc Local Producers Association and Homemade: A Taste of Ormoc.

The expo, which runs until 23 October, provides local entrepreneurs, farmers and artisans with opportunities to introduce their products to convention delegates and visitors.

Meanwhile, the Ormoc City Superdome serves as the main venue for the national convention, with plenary sessions and the general assembly scheduled for 21 October.

The gathering also features the ATOP Pearl Awards, which recognize outstanding tourism programs and initiatives undertaken by local governments and tourism organizations nationwide.

City officials said hosting the convention provides an opportunity to promote Ormoc's attractions, cultural heritage and local industries while strengthening its ties with tourism stakeholders across the country.