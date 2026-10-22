The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) have inspected the ongoing construction of Paitan Dam to assess the project's progress and ensure compliance with approved plans and standards.

The inspection was conducted as part of the agencies' continuing monitoring of agricultural development projects, particularly those intended to improve irrigation facilities and support farmers.

The agencies assessed the project's current condition and the progress of construction to help ensure its proper implementation and the delivery of its intended benefits to agricultural communities.

The project is expected to improve irrigation water availability and support farm productivity in the areas it will serve once completed and operational.