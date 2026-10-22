Two drug suspects arrested in Vigan warrant operation

Two suspected drug personalities identified as high-value targets were arrested during the implementation of a court-issued warrant in Barangay Ayusan Norte, Vigan City, on 22 October.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Ilocos Sur Provincial Office, in coordination with the Vigan City Police Station, carried out the operation based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Vigan City for alleged violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested suspects were a 38-year-old male vendor and a female vendor, both residents of Barangay Ayusan Norte. Authorities identified the man as a regional target-listed personality and the woman as a target-listed personality.

PDEA Region 1 Director Julius M. Paderes said the operation demonstrated the importance of cooperation among law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in pursuing wanted drug personalities.

He said authorities would continue working with local police units to hold individuals involved in illegal drug activities accountable under the law.