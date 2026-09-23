ILOILO CITY — Iloilo remains among the country’s top-performing provinces in business competitiveness, securing a spot in the Top 5 finalists of the 2026 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Awards.
The province made the cut from 82 provinces and is now competing for the top honor against Camarines Sur, Cavite, Davao del Norte and Tarlac.
During the final judging on Sept. 23 at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) office in Taguig City, Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. underscored good governance as the province’s foundation for attracting and supporting businesses.
“Good governance is our platform. Good governance is business-friendly,” Defensor said.
Defensor highlighted several initiatives that the provincial government considers key to Iloilo’s competitiveness, including the use of renewable energy in government facilities and the private sector, digitalization initiatives for micro, small and medium enterprises through partnerships with PCCI and the Department of Trade and Industry, and the development of growth centers in municipalities.
The province is also strengthening its agricultural value chain through agri-tourism, with the provincial government positioning the sector to support wider economic activity, including manufacturing.
Ma. Pamela Quizon, chancellor of the Philippine Tax Academy–Local Government Finance Institute and one of the judges, cited Iloilo’s fiscal management practices as potential models for other local governments.
The awards assess finalists based on four competitiveness pillars: innovation and digital transformation; ease of doing business; sustainable local economic development and integration of the Sustainable Development Goals; and investment promotion and competitiveness enhancement.
Iloilo also received a special citation for making it to the Top 5.
The province has been a Top 5 finalist for four consecutive years since 2023. It placed second in the Most Business-Friendly Province category in 2024.
Defensor was accompanied during the final judging by PCCI Iloilo president Jerduen Dongor, Provincial LEDIP Center chief Aulynn Yue Sin, Provincial Assessor Rema Calderon, Provincial Treasurer Jean Maire Umadhay, Provincial Population Officer Atty. Ruel Von Superio and Provincial Community Defense Action Center chief Carr Brian Griño.