ILOILO CITY — Iloilo remains among the country’s top-performing provinces in business competitiveness, securing a spot in the Top 5 finalists of the 2026 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) Awards.

The province made the cut from 82 provinces and is now competing for the top honor against Camarines Sur, Cavite, Davao del Norte and Tarlac.

During the final judging on Sept. 23 at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) office in Taguig City, Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. underscored good governance as the province’s foundation for attracting and supporting businesses.

“Good governance is our platform. Good governance is business-friendly,” Defensor said.