The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region 2 has inspected four solar-powered irrigation projects in Santa Ana, Cagayan, identifying operational issues in two facilities that require further repairs or improvements.

The inspection, conducted on 20 October, involved personnel from the NIA Regional Office, Cagayan-Batanes Irrigation Management Office and Visitacion Irrigation System, along with representatives of the contractors.

The assessment covered projects implemented under the Establishment of Groundwater Pump Irrigation Project (EGPIP), focusing on their actual condition, technical capabilities and operational performance.

In Barangay Visitacion, the 15-horsepower submersible solar pump system was not operating because rats had damaged its electrical cables. The contractor reported that the electrical defect had been repaired, with operational testing to follow after gravel is placed around the well.

In Sitio Ugudan, Barangay Marede, the 15-hp open-source solar irrigation system was fully operational and in good condition. The contractor committed to delivering the remaining equipment before the end of October. The project's formal inauguration and turnover to the Ugudan Communal Irrigation System Irrigators' Association were scheduled for November 2026.

The 10-hp submersible solar pump in Barangay Casagan was also operational, but its water flow remained insufficient to meet irrigation requirements. Although the facility had already been turned over to the Casagan Communal Irrigation System Irrigators' Association, additional repairs were needed to achieve its target capacity.

Meanwhile, the solar irrigation facility in Barangay Batu Parada was in good condition, fully operational and providing sufficient water. The project has been formally turned over to the Dagupan Irrigators' Association and is already being used.

NIA Region 2 said the inspection aimed to ensure that the projects were not only constructed but could also function properly and serve farmers.

The agency emphasized the importance of ensuring the reliability of irrigation facilities, particularly during El Niño conditions, when dependable water supplies are crucial to agricultural production.