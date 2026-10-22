Grade 3 pupil caught with gun in school bag

A nine-year-old Grade 3 pupil was found carrying a firearm inside his school bag at a public school in Misamis Oriental, prompting a police investigation into how the child obtained the weapon.

The firearm was reportedly discovered after a classmate noticed its handle protruding from the pupil’s bag and alerted a barangay kagawad.

The barangay official intervened and confiscated the short firearm. The pupil reportedly admitted bringing the weapon to school.

Authorities were also informed that the child had confessed to his teacher that the gun was inside his bag.

Police are investigating the incident to determine how and why the minor came into possession of the firearm.