The municipalities of Agoo, Bacnotan and San Juan are finalizing preparations for the La Union Surfing Break (LUSB) 2026, a weeklong series of activities featuring surfing, sports, music and local cultural attractions from 25 October to 1 November.

The Provincial Government of La Union (PGLU) and the three host municipalities presented their respective programs and preparations during a press conference with local media on 21 October at the Speaker Pro Tempore Francisco I. Ortega Convention Center.

Provincial Administrator Dr. Ramon B. Torres, representing Gov. Mario Eduardo C. Ortega, led the briefing with Agoo Sangguniang Bayan member Jean C. Boado, Bacnotan Municipal Tourism Officer Cheresa L. Sison and San Juan Municipal Tourism Officer Riza Joy A. Abat.

The provincial government said it would continue providing logistical and financial assistance to help the host municipalities implement their planned activities.

Local officials are also completing traffic management plans, security measures and parking arrangements ahead of the expected influx of visitors. Hotels and other accommodation establishments are preparing for increased demand during the festivities.

In Agoo, activities will be held at the Agoo Eco Park in Barangays Sta. Rita West and Sta. Rita Central. The program includes the LU Agkaysa RC 4x4, Agoo Banchetto, giant beach volleyball, free banca rides, a sandcastle-making competition, live band performances, a beach party and a cleanup drive.

Bacnotan will host an Eco Boot Camp, free surfing clinic, Rescuelympics, foam party, surfboard painting competition and battle of the bands, combining sports, environmental activities and entertainment.

San Juan, known for its surfing attractions, will feature a local surfing competition, Pawe-can Race, Glow Run, music festival and surf art installation. The activities will culminate in the LUSB Finale Concert.

Beyond its surfing attractions, the annual event is intended to showcase other destinations, local businesses and cultural experiences across the province. Organizers are also highlighting environmental protection as part of efforts to sustain the appeal of La Union’s coastal areas.

The weeklong celebration is expected to bring visitors to the three municipalities while providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs and tourism-related businesses to reach more customers.