Camiguin to celebrate 47th Lanzones Festival

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The provincial government of Camiguin, a popular island tourist destination in Northern Mindanao, will celebrate its 47th Lanzones Festival in Mambajao from 18 to 25 October, with pre-festival activities scheduled from 15 to 17 October.

The pre-festival activities will feature government agency showcases, agricultural forums, the Daos Ki Festival Food Bazaar and the Rocktober Night concert series at the Ugmad site.

The grand opening on October 18 will begin with a Thanksgiving Mass at San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish, followed by the Lanzones Festival Extravaganza, an eat-all-you-can lanzones contest and a grand parade featuring floats and street dance competitions.

The main festival week, from October 18 to 25, will feature street dancing competitions, the Ugmad agro-industrial trade fair, nightly concerts, the Mutya sa Buahanan pageant and Camiguin's first-ever 300-drone light show.

The Philippine National Police has deployed more than 250 personnel across Mambajao and key tourist destinations to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

Mariam Lagrada of the Provincial Tourism Office said other activities include youth street competitions, the Inter-Agency Dance Contest, the Lanzones King and Queen pageant and the Lanzones Geographical Indication Stakeholders Forum.

These events will bring together young people, government agencies, local stakeholders and communities to celebrate the province’s cultural and agricultural heritage.

Beyond the festivities, the celebration provides opportunities to promote local products and strengthen tourism services.

The Provincial Tourism Office is also conducting capacity-building activities and enforcing accreditation requirements for tourism service providers and accommodation establishments.

The festival will conclude with an entertainment event at the Ugmad Concert Grounds.